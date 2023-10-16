SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has seen a -6.79% decrease in the past week, with a -15.11% drop in the past month, and a -51.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.06% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.97% for SOUN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.61% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for SOUN is at 0.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for SOUN is $5.04, which is $3.23 above the current market price. SOUN currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for SOUN on October 16, 2023 was 13.62M shares.

SOUN) stock’s latest price update

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has soared by 1.58 in relation to previous closing price of 1.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-15 that SoundHound AI has a rich history in voice control technology, making it a seasoned player in the AI domain, but its late market entry makes it look inexperienced at first glance. The company’s growth is already slowing and could be uneven going forward.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOUN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for SOUN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOUN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $5 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOUN Trading at -15.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares sank -19.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN fell by -6.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9013. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc saw 2.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 14,283 shares at the price of $1.93 back on Sep 21. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,011,935 shares of SoundHound AI Inc, valued at $27,566 using the latest closing price.

MOHAJER KEYVAN, the CEO of SoundHound AI Inc, sale 53,642 shares at $2.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that MOHAJER KEYVAN is holding 1,396,737 shares at $111,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc stands at -370.63. The total capital return value is set at -148.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -189.50. Equity return is now at value -496.73, with -87.24 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.