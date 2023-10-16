SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMX is -1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SMX is 0.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMX on October 16, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

SMX) stock’s latest price update

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -13.03 in relation to its previous close of 2.61. However, the company has experienced a 59.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SMX’s Market Performance

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) has seen a 59.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 50.33% gain in the past month and a -24.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 38.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.11% for SMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 41.35% for SMX stock, with a simple moving average of -96.24% for the last 200 days.

SMX Trading at 22.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.19%, as shares surge +36.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX rose by +59.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.64. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Plc saw -98.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

Equity return is now at value -5.93, with -5.56 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.