SLB (SLB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

SLB (NYSE: SLB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SLB (SLB) by analysts is $68.93, which is $8.74 above the current market price. The public float for SLB is 1.42B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of SLB was 8.46M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

SLB) stock’s latest price update

SLB (NYSE: SLB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 58.37. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that The expansion of SLB’s multi-platform strategy to encompass AWS underscores the platform’s openness.

SLB’s Market Performance

SLB (SLB) has experienced a 5.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.29% drop in the past month, and a 4.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for SLB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.24% for SLB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLB stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for SLB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLB in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $81 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLB Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares sank -2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLB rose by +5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.74. In addition, SLB saw 10.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLB starting from Biguet Stephane, who sale 6,250 shares at the price of $58.93 back on Sep 25. After this action, Biguet Stephane now owns 182,265 shares of SLB, valued at $368,312 using the latest closing price.

Al Mogharbel Khaled, the EVP, Geographies of SLB, sale 30,000 shares at $60.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Al Mogharbel Khaled is holding 324,867 shares at $1,807,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+19.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLB stands at +12.21. The total capital return value is set at 14.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.88. Equity return is now at value 22.55, with 8.99 for asset returns.

Based on SLB (SLB), the company’s capital structure generated 73.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.22. Total debt to assets is 29.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, SLB (SLB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.