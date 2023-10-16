Should You Invest in Outset Medical Inc (OM) Now?

The public float for OM is 48.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.98% of that float. The average trading volume for OM on October 16, 2023 was 660.99K shares.

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM)’s stock price has decreased by -49.93 compared to its previous closing price of 6.77. However, the company has seen a -66.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-13 that Outset Medical Inc stock was downgraded by BofA Securities analysts to ‘Underperform’ from ‘Buy’, and its price objective was cut to $3 per share from $32, after the medical technology company reported lower-than-expected preliminary third-quarter 2023 revenue and warned of reduced capital spending in 4Q. “We think the Underperform rating is appropriate as Outset has had multiple execution missteps now and companies without profitability have even less margin of error given there is no real profitability valuation floor,” the analysts wrote.

OM’s Market Performance

OM’s stock has fallen by -66.13% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -72.94% and a quarterly drop of -82.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.24% for Outset Medical Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -67.64% for OM stock, with a simple moving average of -82.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OM Trading at -73.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares sank -72.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM fell by -66.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.03. In addition, Outset Medical Inc saw -86.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Ahmed Nabeel, who sale 545 shares at the price of $13.61 back on Sep 01. After this action, Ahmed Nabeel now owns 89,171 shares of Outset Medical Inc, valued at $7,417 using the latest closing price.

Trigg Leslie, the Chair and CEO of Outset Medical Inc, sale 3,028 shares at $15.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Trigg Leslie is holding 406,461 shares at $45,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-139.56 for the present operating margin

+15.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Outset Medical Inc stands at -141.24. The total capital return value is set at -42.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.96. Equity return is now at value -69.08, with -46.28 for asset returns.

Based on Outset Medical Inc (OM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.56. Total debt to assets is 25.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Outset Medical Inc (OM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.