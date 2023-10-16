Should You Invest in Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HYLN is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HYLN is $1.25, which is $2.71 above the current market price. The public float for HYLN is 124.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.07% of that float. The average trading volume for HYLN on October 16, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

The stock price of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (NYSE: HYLN) has plunged by -3.75 when compared to previous closing price of 0.76, but the company has seen a -33.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Market participants have been caught flat-footed by the company’s decision to pursue strategic alternatives to its core electric powertrain business and refocus on its recently acquired KARNO stationary power generator solution. With KARNO still in the design phase, management’s timeline for early field deployments in H2/2024 looks aggressive. In addition, stationary power is a crowded field already, with KARNO likely to face stiff competition from leading fuel cell players.

HYLN’s Market Performance

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) has experienced a -33.51% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -42.41% drop in the past month, and a -61.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.92% for HYLN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.74% for HYLN stock, with a simple moving average of -62.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYLN stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for HYLN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HYLN in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.50 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HYLN Trading at -41.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.92%, as shares sank -38.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYLN fell by -33.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1153. In addition, Hyliion Holdings Corporation saw -68.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYLN starting from Card Andrew H JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.18 back on Nov 18. After this action, Card Andrew H JR now owns 56,435 shares of Hyliion Holdings Corporation, valued at $31,800 using the latest closing price.

Oxholm Jose Miguel, the VP, General Counsel & CCO of Hyliion Holdings Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Oxholm Jose Miguel is holding 213,104 shares at $2,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7551.28 for the present operating margin

-434.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyliion Holdings Corporation stands at -7281.91. The total capital return value is set at -32.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.89. Equity return is now at value -36.48, with -34.43 for asset returns.

Based on Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.70. Total debt to assets is 1.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -41.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.