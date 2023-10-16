Should You Invest in Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CBIO is $3.00, which is $26.66 above the current market price. The public float for CBIO is 33.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.21% of that float. The average trading volume for CBIO on October 16, 2023 was 379.73K shares.

CBIO) stock’s latest price update

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -17.61 in relation to its previous close of 0.41. However, the company has experienced a -23.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-02-28 that Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after the company announced an asset purchase agreement with GC Biopharma. That agreement has Catalyst Biosciences selling three of its programs related to orphan hematology disorders to the company.

CBIO’s Market Performance

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) has experienced a -23.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -39.45% drop in the past month, and a -17.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.15% for CBIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.49% for CBIO’s stock, with a 4.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBIO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CBIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CBIO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on April 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CBIO Trading at -29.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares sank -38.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBIO fell by -23.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4685. In addition, Catalyst Biosciences Inc saw 3.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3702.27 for the present operating margin

-29.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Biosciences Inc stands at -1038.04. The total capital return value is set at -106.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.03. Equity return is now at value -113.14, with -99.30 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.33.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.