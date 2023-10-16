Should You Invest in Cameco Corp. (CCJ) Now?

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 224.61x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CCJ is $47.13, which is $4.85 above the current market price. The public float for CCJ is 431.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.98% of that float. The average trading volume for CCJ on October 16, 2023 was 4.64M shares.

CCJ stock's latest price update

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ)’s stock price has plunge by 0.64relation to previous closing price of 36.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.37% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-13 that Uranium prices have reached their highest level in more than a decade as a global supply shortage persists, with the bull market for uranium investments still in its “earliest days.”

CCJ’s Market Performance

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has seen a -3.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.72% decline in the past month and a 15.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for CCJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.10% for CCJ’s stock, with a 20.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCJ Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -9.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.58. In addition, Cameco Corp. saw 60.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corp. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 1.72, with 1.17 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corp. (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.71. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.