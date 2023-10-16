SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) by analysts is $1.00, which is $4.48 above the current market price. The public float for ICU is 6.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.11% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ICU was 7.04M shares.

ICU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ: ICU) has decreased by -12.79 when compared to last closing price of 0.60. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.21% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-05 that DENVER, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a medical device company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, announces that Eric Schlorff, CEO, will present a company overview at the 8th Annual Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on Thursday, October 12 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time (11:30 a.m. Pacific time). The conference is being held at the Wyndham Grand Harborside Hotel in Jupiter, Fla.

ICU’s Market Performance

ICU’s stock has fallen by -3.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 117.11% and a quarterly drop of -4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 30.53% for SeaStar Medical Holding Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 47.83% for ICU’s stock, with a -68.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICU Trading at 62.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 30.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.36%, as shares surge +140.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICU fell by -3.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3662. In addition, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp saw -87.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICU starting from Chung Kevin, who purchase 12,543 shares at the price of $0.47 back on May 30. After this action, Chung Kevin now owns 68,125 shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, valued at $5,953 using the latest closing price.

Russell Richard D., the Director of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp, purchase 20,000 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Russell Richard D. is holding 27,978 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICU

The total capital return value is set at -19.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.75. Equity return is now at value -81.52, with -65.59 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (ICU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.