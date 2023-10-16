Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD)’s stock price has plunge by -1.61relation to previous closing price of 9.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.96% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) stood at $10.04, denoting a +1.72% change from the preceding trading day.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) is $12.66, which is $3.8 above the current market price. The public float for HOOD is 468.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HOOD on October 16, 2023 was 8.07M shares.

HOOD’s Market Performance

HOOD stock saw a decrease of -7.96% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.53% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.23% for Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.34% for HOOD’s stock, with a -8.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HOOD Trading at -11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -14.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOD fell by -7.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.79. In addition, Robinhood Markets Inc saw 12.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOD starting from Tenev Vladimir, who sale 83,333 shares at the price of $9.60 back on Oct 04. After this action, Tenev Vladimir now owns 594,663 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, valued at $800,197 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, the Chief Legal Officer of Robinhood Markets Inc, sale 11,674 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr is holding 581,665 shares at $112,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.16 for the present operating margin

+84.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Robinhood Markets Inc stands at -74.38. The total capital return value is set at -8.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.17. Equity return is now at value -11.64, with -3.11 for asset returns.

Based on Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD), the company’s capital structure generated 42.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.98. Total debt to assets is 12.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.