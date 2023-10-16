Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, RAD stock has gone up by 19.83%, with a monthly decline of -6.14% and a quarterly plunge of -57.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.35% for Rite Aid Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.48% for RAD stock, with a simple moving average of -70.06% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RAD is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RAD is $1.00, which is $8.35 above the current price. The public float for RAD is 55.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 32.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAD on October 16, 2023 was 7.57M shares.

RAD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE: RAD) has decreased by -16.81 when compared to last closing price of 0.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a 19.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Fox Business reported 2023-10-16 that Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and appointed Jeffrey Stein as its new CEO and CRO as part of a major financial restructuring effort.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAD stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for RAD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RAD in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on April 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RAD Trading at -40.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.91%, as shares sank -2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAD rose by +19.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5912. In addition, Rite Aid Corp. saw -80.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.27 for the present operating margin

+19.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rite Aid Corp. stands at -3.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.83. Equity return is now at value -2628.85, with -11.68 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.32 and the total asset turnover is 2.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.