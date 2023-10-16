Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) is $6.00, which is $3.93 above the current market price. The public float for RBBN is 139.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RBBN on October 16, 2023 was 442.27K shares.

RBBN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ: RBBN) has decreased by -14.46 when compared to last closing price of 2.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-26 that Ribbon Communications (RBBN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago.

RBBN’s Market Performance

Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) has seen a -17.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -26.86% decline in the past month and a -28.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for RBBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.46% for RBBN’s stock, with a -32.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBBN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for RBBN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RBBN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $5.50 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RBBN Trading at -25.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares sank -26.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBBN fell by -17.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Ribbon Communications Inc saw -25.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBBN starting from LOPEZ MIGUEL A, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.63 back on May 04. After this action, LOPEZ MIGUEL A now owns 208,109 shares of Ribbon Communications Inc, valued at $5,270 using the latest closing price.

McClelland Bruce William, the President & CEO of Ribbon Communications Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $2.60 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that McClelland Bruce William is holding 1,151,963 shares at $26,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBBN

Equity return is now at value -12.75, with -4.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.