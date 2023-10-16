QuantumScape Corp (QS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 5.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for QuantumScape Corp (QS) is $8.00, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for QS is 314.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QS on October 16, 2023 was 8.42M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

QS) stock’s latest price update

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.98 in relation to its previous close of 6.13. However, the company has experienced a -5.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that In the closing of the recent trading day, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) stood at $6.37, denoting a -0.93% change from the preceding trading day.

QS’s Market Performance

QS’s stock has fallen by -5.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.99% and a quarterly drop of -40.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.80% for QuantumScape Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.44% for QS stock, with a simple moving average of -20.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $10 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QS Trading at -12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -12.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.44. In addition, QuantumScape Corp saw 7.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Straubel Jeffrey B, who sale 69,309 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Oct 04. After this action, Straubel Jeffrey B now owns 292,644 shares of QuantumScape Corp, valued at $451,139 using the latest closing price.

Hettrich Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of QuantumScape Corp, sale 34,607 shares at $6.34 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Hettrich Kevin is holding 606,087 shares at $219,356 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -33.67, with -30.15 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corp (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, QuantumScape Corp (QS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.