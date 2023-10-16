Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for QCOM is at 1.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QCOM is $137.57, which is $29.63 above the current market price. The public float for QCOM is 1.11B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume for QCOM on October 16, 2023 was 8.20M shares.

QCOM) stock’s latest price update

Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM)’s stock price has dropped by -2.51 in relation to previous closing price of 111.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-15 that Even as the end of 2023 is still months away, now may be the time to figure out which stocks to sell ahead of 2024. All bets are off whether stocks can end the year on a high note.

QCOM’s Market Performance

Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) has seen a -2.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.72% decline in the past month and a -11.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for QCOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for QCOM’s stock, with a -7.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $125 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QCOM Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.35. In addition, Qualcomm, Inc. saw -1.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from CATHEY JAMES J, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $112.28 back on Oct 11. After this action, CATHEY JAMES J now owns 4,745 shares of Qualcomm, Inc., valued at $112,280 using the latest closing price.

ROGERS ALEXANDER H, the President QTL & Global Affairs of Qualcomm, Inc., sale 6,001 shares at $110.40 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that ROGERS ALEXANDER H is holding 25,229 shares at $662,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.49 for the present operating margin

+57.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qualcomm, Inc. stands at +29.38. The total capital return value is set at 48.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.21. Equity return is now at value 47.02, with 17.98 for asset returns.

Based on Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 89.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.29. Total debt to assets is 32.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.