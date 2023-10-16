PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) has gone down by -27.87% for the week, with a -49.87% drop in the past month and a -42.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.70% for PSQH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.96% for PSQH’s stock, with a -44.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PSQH is 0.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for PSQH is 14.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% of that float. On October 16, 2023, PSQH’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

PSQH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE: PSQH) has increased by 28.57 when compared to last closing price of 4.55.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -27.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2023-08-18 that More consumers are pushing back against “woke” corporations by patronizing companies that share their traditional values. PublicSq. offers them an alternative.

PSQH Trading at -44.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.57%, as shares sank -49.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSQH fell by -27.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.71. In addition, PSQ Holdings Inc saw -41.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSQH

The total capital return value is set at -0.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.53. Equity return is now at value -4.95, with -4.57 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.