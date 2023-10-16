Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.96 in comparison to its previous close of 143.32, however, the company has experienced a 0.42% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-14 that A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers. Companies which changed their dividends. Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE: PG) is 24.53x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PG is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) is $164.83, which is $23.73 above the current market price. The public float for PG is 2.36B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% of that float. On October 16, 2023, PG’s average trading volume was 5.41M shares.

PG’s Market Performance

PG stock saw a decrease of 0.42% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.51% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Procter & Gamble Co. (PG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.13% for PG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $179 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PG Trading at -4.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -5.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PG rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.40. In addition, Procter & Gamble Co. saw -4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PG starting from Purushothaman Balaji, who sale 1,517 shares at the price of $145.15 back on Oct 03. After this action, Purushothaman Balaji now owns 11,584 shares of Procter & Gamble Co., valued at $220,193 using the latest closing price.

Moeller Jon R, the Chairman, President and CEO of Procter & Gamble Co., sale 2,769 shares at $144.97 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Moeller Jon R is holding 247,376 shares at $401,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.38 for the present operating margin

+48.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procter & Gamble Co. stands at +17.87. The total capital return value is set at 22.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.71. Equity return is now at value 31.39, with 12.31 for asset returns.

Based on Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), the company’s capital structure generated 73.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.37. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.