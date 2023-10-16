Primech Holdings Ltd (PMEC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Primech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: PMEC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.28 compared to its previous closing price of 1.14.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PMEC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On October 16, 2023, PMEC’s average trading volume was 2.85M shares.

PMEC’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.68% for PMEC’s stock, with a 2.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PMEC Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.16% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMEC fell by -13.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Primech Holdings Ltd saw -13.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PMEC

Equity return is now at value -25.37, with -6.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Primech Holdings Ltd (PMEC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.