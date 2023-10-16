Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ: PWM)’s stock price has gone decline by -28.57 in comparison to its previous close of 4.20, however, the company has experienced a -6.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-07-18 that The iShares Russell 2000 ETF NYSE: IWM has experienced impressive upward momentum in recent weeks. The result of the continued strength in the IWM has been a recent surge in volume, attention, and volatility in the small-cap market.As a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of small-cap stocks in the U.S. equity market, the IWM, according to the MarketBeat ETF screener, has historically been sensitive to market sentiment and risk appetite.

The public float for PWM is 3.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. On October 16, 2023, PWM’s average trading volume was 519.08K shares.

PWM’s Market Performance

PWM stock saw a decrease of -6.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -39.02% and a quarterly a decrease of -82.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.75% for Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.90% for PWM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -65.37% for the last 200 days.

PWM Trading at -48.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.52%, as shares sank -30.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWM fell by -6.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, Prestige Wealth Inc saw -44.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.