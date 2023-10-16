Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) is $17.50, which is $18.12 above the current market price. The public float for PSTV is 2.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSTV on October 16, 2023 was 417.23K shares.

PSTV) stock’s latest price update

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.20 in comparison to its previous close of 1.23, however, the company has experienced a 15.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-11 that AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system cancers, today announced that the Company will present data from its ReSPECT-LM clinical trial evaluating the Company’s lead radiotherapeutic, rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases at the Cancer Prevention & Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) Innovations in Cancer Prevention and Research Conference VI. The conference is taking place October 2-3, 2023, in Galveston, Tex. The poster presentation is titled, Report of Phase 1 Part A of the ReSPECT-LM Trial: Rhenium (186Re) Obisbemeda (186RNL) in Leptomeningeal Metastases (LM).

PSTV’s Market Performance

Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) has seen a 15.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.43% decline in the past month and a -34.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.39% for PSTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.62% for PSTV’s stock, with a -62.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSTV stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PSTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSTV in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $8 based on the research report published on January 25, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PSTV Trading at -28.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares sank -0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSTV rose by +15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2470. In addition, Plus Therapeutics Inc saw -70.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSTV starting from Clowes Howard, who purchase 6,993 shares at the price of $1.43 back on Sep 13. After this action, Clowes Howard now owns 11,693 shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc, valued at $10,022 using the latest closing price.

Petersen Greg, the Director of Plus Therapeutics Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Petersen Greg is holding 24,166 shares at $34,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8800.00 for the present operating margin

-217.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plus Therapeutics Inc stands at -9051.34. The total capital return value is set at -131.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -153.12. Equity return is now at value -278.16, with -96.79 for asset returns.

Based on Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV), the company’s capital structure generated 87.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.69. Total debt to assets is 23.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Plus Therapeutics Inc (PSTV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.