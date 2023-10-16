Pinterest Inc (PINS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PINS is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pinterest Inc (PINS) is $32.78, which is $5.93 above the current market price. The public float for PINS is 572.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% of that float. On October 16, 2023, PINS’s average trading volume was 10.24M shares.

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has dropped by -4.14 in relation to previous closing price of 27.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-13 that The stock has started to claw its way back after falling well off its previous highs. Pinterest’s investment in shoppable ads could lead to accelerating growth in the near term.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS’s stock has fallen by -5.20% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.31% and a quarterly drop of -8.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for Pinterest Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.78% for PINS’s stock, with a 2.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $32.10 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -5.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.88. In addition, Pinterest Inc saw 9.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from JORDAN JEFFREY D, who sale 17,500 shares at the price of $28.63 back on Oct 11. After this action, JORDAN JEFFREY D now owns 136,715 shares of Pinterest Inc, valued at $501,102 using the latest closing price.

Deputy Christine, the Chief People Officer of Pinterest Inc, sale 7,447 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Deputy Christine is holding 308,934 shares at $215,963 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -9.99, with -8.45 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pinterest Inc (PINS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.