PCTEL Inc (PCTI): A Technical Analysis

PCTEL Inc (NASDAQ: PCTI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PCTEL Inc (PCTI) is $9.00, which is $2.13 above the current market price. The public float for PCTI is 14.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCTI on October 16, 2023 was 54.52K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

PCTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PCTEL Inc (NASDAQ: PCTI) has increased by 47.42 when compared to last closing price of 4.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 38.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that When it comes to stock predictions and penny stocks to buy, admittedly the near-term picture remains cloudy. Right now, it’s unclear whether high interest rates, high inflation, and the still-present risk of a 2024 recession are fully priced-in by the stock market.

PCTI’s Market Performance

PCTEL Inc (PCTI) has seen a 38.23% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 64.35% gain in the past month and a 35.50% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.60% for PCTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.17% for PCTI’s stock, with a 50.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCTI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PCTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCTI in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $6 based on the research report published on August 09, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

PCTI Trading at 59.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 33.40% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +62.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCTI rose by +38.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.59. In addition, PCTEL Inc saw 59.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCTI starting from ARVIK ARNT, who purchase 3,200 shares at the price of $4.79 back on Nov 14. After this action, ARVIK ARNT now owns 49,957 shares of PCTEL Inc, valued at $15,328 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.39 for the present operating margin

+45.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for PCTEL Inc stands at +2.89. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.01. Equity return is now at value 9.49, with 7.58 for asset returns.

Based on PCTEL Inc (PCTI), the company’s capital structure generated 5.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.45. Total debt to assets is 4.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PCTEL Inc (PCTI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.