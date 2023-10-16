Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN)’s stock price has increased by 3.14 compared to its previous closing price of 13.36. However, the company has seen a 11.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that As brokers have a deeper insight into stocks, one must follow rating upgrades for solid returns. We select e.l.f.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) is $18.47, which is $4.37 above the current market price. The public float for PTEN is 370.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PTEN on October 16, 2023 was 5.32M shares.

PTEN’s Market Performance

PTEN stock saw a decrease of 11.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.84% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.64% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.19% for PTEN stock, with a simple moving average of 1.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTEN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PTEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PTEN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PTEN Trading at -4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN rose by +11.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.86. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc saw -18.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTEN starting from Smith Charles Andrew, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $15.10 back on Sep 27. After this action, Smith Charles Andrew now owns 504,413 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, valued at $151,000 using the latest closing price.

Smith Charles Andrew, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $15.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Smith Charles Andrew is holding 514,413 shares at $159,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.54 for the present operating margin

+11.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc stands at +5.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.19. Equity return is now at value 20.98, with 11.38 for asset returns.

Based on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN), the company’s capital structure generated 51.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.94. Total debt to assets is 27.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (PTEN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.