PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, PAGS stock has gone down by -6.51%, with a monthly decline of -13.57% and a quarterly plunge of -16.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.86% for PAGS’s stock, with a -16.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) is above average at 8.65x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) is $58.75, which is $4.17 above the current market price. The public float for PAGS is 203.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAGS on October 16, 2023 was 3.92M shares.

PAGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) has decreased by -3.89 when compared to last closing price of 8.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-08 that These three compelling stocks boast P/E ratios under 15, aligning with Benjamin Graham’s core value investing principles. Albemarle’s resilience amidst volatile lithium prices showcases its strong market position and potential for future dividends.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAGS stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for PAGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAGS in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $14 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAGS Trading at -11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -12.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS fell by -6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.43. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd saw -9.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.47 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd stands at +9.93. The total capital return value is set at 27.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.90. Equity return is now at value 12.63, with 3.65 for asset returns.

Based on PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS), the company’s capital structure generated 101.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.44. Total debt to assets is 26.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.