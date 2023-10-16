P & F Industries, Inc. (PFIN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN) has increased by 87.13 when compared to last closing price of 6.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 91.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-12 that P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN ) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 11, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Richard Goodman – General Counsel Richard Horowitz – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Molino – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Timothy Stabosz – Private Investor Andrew Shapiro – Lawndale Capital Management Operator Hello, and welcome to P&F Industries First Quarter of 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Melissa, and I will be your coordinator for today’s event.

and the 36-month beta value for PFIN is at 0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for PFIN is 1.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.17% of that float. The average trading volume for PFIN on October 16, 2023 was 4.03K shares.

PFIN’s Market Performance

PFIN’s stock has seen a 91.66% increase for the week, with a 89.37% rise in the past month and a 97.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for P & F Industries, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 88.16% for PFIN’s stock, with a 113.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PFIN Trading at 82.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 59.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.24%, as shares surge +86.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFIN rose by +87.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +136.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.99. In addition, P & F Industries, Inc. saw 150.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.43 for the present operating margin

+32.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for P & F Industries, Inc. stands at -2.50. The total capital return value is set at -2.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.19. Equity return is now at value -0.62, with -0.44 for asset returns.

Based on P & F Industries, Inc. (PFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 31.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.83. Total debt to assets is 21.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, P & F Industries, Inc. (PFIN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.