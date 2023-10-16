Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OSTK is 3.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) is $37.33, which is $21.87 above the current market price. The public float for OSTK is 44.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.35% of that float. On October 16, 2023, OSTK’s average trading volume was 2.35M shares.

OSTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) has increased by 8.52 when compared to last closing price of 15.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.99% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-12 that MIDVALE, Utah, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), which operates as Bed Bath & Beyond, is scheduled to release third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, before the market opens. The company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for 8:30am ET that day to discuss these results and take questions from participants during the live event. Questions may also be submitted to ir@overstock.com in advance.

OSTK’s Market Performance

Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) has experienced a 0.99% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.97% drop in the past month, and a -49.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.73% for OSTK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.70% for OSTK stock, with a simple moving average of -26.61% for the last 200 days.

OSTK Trading at -26.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares sank -11.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSTK rose by +3.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.31. In addition, Overstock.com Inc saw -15.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSTK starting from LEMONIS MARCUS, who purchase 42,200 shares at the price of $17.43 back on Oct 06. After this action, LEMONIS MARCUS now owns 107,000 shares of Overstock.com Inc, valued at $735,546 using the latest closing price.

LEMONIS MARCUS, the Director of Overstock.com Inc, purchase 31,800 shares at $15.67 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that LEMONIS MARCUS is holding 64,800 shares at $498,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.40 for the present operating margin

+22.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overstock.com Inc stands at -1.83. The total capital return value is set at 3.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.78. Equity return is now at value -21.46, with -15.13 for asset returns.

Based on Overstock.com Inc (OSTK), the company’s capital structure generated 7.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.65. Total debt to assets is 5.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.