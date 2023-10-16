On Holding AG’s (ONON) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ONON stock has gone down by -0.95%, with a monthly decline of -16.66% and a quarterly plunge of -29.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.74% for On Holding AG The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.65% for ONON’s stock, with a -10.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 177.78x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ONON is at 2.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ONON is $32.46, which is $10.06 above the current market price. The public float for ONON is 185.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.01% of that float. The average trading volume for ONON on October 16, 2023 was 4.55M shares.

ONON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) has surged by 5.45 when compared to previous closing price of 23.67, but the company has seen a -0.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that The latest trading day saw On Holding (ONON) settling at $24.66, representing a -1.79% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONON stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ONON by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ONON in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $33 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ONON Trading at -14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -17.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONON fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.19. In addition, On Holding AG saw 45.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.96 for the present operating margin

+52.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for On Holding AG stands at +4.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.22. Equity return is now at value 4.29, with 2.89 for asset returns.

Based on On Holding AG (ONON), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.92. Total debt to assets is 12.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, On Holding AG (ONON) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.