Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has surged by 1.53 when compared to previous closing price of 14.06, but the company has seen a 1.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-16 that Nordstrom shares have performed poorly in 2023, but the company could see a surge in earnings driven by increased use of weight loss drugs. Dramatic weight loss could lead to a surge in apparel spend among those taking the drugs, benefiting Nordstrom. Nordstrom has significant operating leverage, so a modest increase in sales could drive a significant increase in earnings.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is above average at 81.29x. The 36-month beta value for JWN is also noteworthy at 2.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JWN is $18.20, which is $4.0 above than the current price. The public float for JWN is 97.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.41% of that float. The average trading volume of JWN on October 16, 2023 was 4.70M shares.

JWN’s Market Performance

The stock of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) has seen a 1.96% increase in the past week, with a -3.09% drop in the past month, and a -30.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for JWN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.92% for JWN’s stock, with a -19.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JWN stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for JWN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JWN in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $19 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JWN Trading at -12.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JWN rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.40. In addition, Nordstrom, Inc. saw -11.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JWN starting from Lionello Gemma, who sale 32,916 shares at the price of $14.36 back on Oct 05. After this action, Lionello Gemma now owns 39,973 shares of Nordstrom, Inc., valued at $472,819 using the latest closing price.

Redwine Farrell B., the Chief Human Resources Officer of Nordstrom, Inc., sale 33,364 shares at $20.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Redwine Farrell B. is holding 26,564 shares at $679,561 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.56 for the present operating margin

+35.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordstrom, Inc. stands at +1.58. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 4.64, with 0.35 for asset returns.

Based on Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN), the company’s capital structure generated 635.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 53.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 592.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.