NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP): A Technical Analysis

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is $35.46, which is $63.0 above the current market price. The public float for NEP is 91.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEP on October 16, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

NEP) stock’s latest price update

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP)’s stock price has soared by 0.61 in relation to previous closing price of 22.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-13 that NextEra Energy Partners’ units lost more than 50% of their value since mid-September, in part because the partnership said it will reduce its distribution growth rate. Despite the lowered distribution growth outlook, NextEra Energy Partners still offers a compelling buying opportunity with an attractive risk profile for long term investors. I believe the market overreacted to the slowdown in distribution growth and the distribution is set to keep growing. The yield has not been cut.

NEP’s Market Performance

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has experienced a 8.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -56.00% drop in the past month, and a -62.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.36% for NEP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -32.26% for NEP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -61.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NEP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $20 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEP Trading at -46.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares sank -55.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP rose by +7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.68. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw -68.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEP starting from Kind Peter H, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $56.89 back on Apr 27. After this action, Kind Peter H now owns 32,340 shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP, valued at $99,558 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.29 for the present operating margin

+17.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Partners LP stands at +39.39. The total capital return value is set at 0.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 0.71 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.51. Total debt to assets is 23.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.