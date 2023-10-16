News Corp (NWSA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.48 in comparison to its previous close of 20.81, however, the company has experienced a 3.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-15 that Activist investor Starboard Value has built a stake in Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, and intends to push for changes at the parent company of MarketWatch and the Wall Street Journal, according to a report Sunday night.

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for News Corp (NWSA) is $26.42, which is $4.18 above the current market price. The public float for NWSA is 380.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NWSA on October 16, 2023 was 2.51M shares.

NWSA’s Market Performance

The stock of News Corp (NWSA) has seen a 3.72% increase in the past week, with a 1.95% rise in the past month, and a 2.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for NWSA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.50% for NWSA’s stock, with a 10.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWSA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NWSA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NWSA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $27.50 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NWSA Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +3.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWSA rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.04. In addition, News Corp saw 14.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWSA starting from PANUCCIO SUSAN, who sale 10,758 shares at the price of $21.38 back on Aug 16. After this action, PANUCCIO SUSAN now owns 154,287 shares of News Corp, valued at $230,006 using the latest closing price.

PANUCCIO SUSAN, the Chief Financial Officer of News Corp, sale 184,212 shares at $20.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that PANUCCIO SUSAN is holding 165,045 shares at $3,863,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+40.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for News Corp stands at +1.51. Equity return is now at value 1.83, with 0.87 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, News Corp (NWSA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.