Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.53 compared to its previous closing price of 361.20. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-10-15 that Third-quarter earnings season picks up this week with reports from Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Tesla, Goldman Sachs, Netflix, TSMC, Johnson & Johnson, and Lockheed Martin.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NFLX is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 22 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NFLX is $450.92, which is $108.26 above the current price. The public float for NFLX is 436.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NFLX on October 16, 2023 was 6.08M shares.

NFLX’s Market Performance

The stock of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has seen a -6.77% decrease in the past week, with a -11.19% drop in the past month, and a -20.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for NFLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.50% for NFLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.62% for the last 200 days.

NFLX Trading at -12.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NFLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NFLX fell by -6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $378.33. In addition, Netflix Inc. saw 20.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NFLX starting from BARTON RICHARD N, who sale 500 shares at the price of $378.05 back on Oct 09. After this action, BARTON RICHARD N now owns 152 shares of Netflix Inc., valued at $189,025 using the latest closing price.

HASTINGS REED, the Executive Chairman of Netflix Inc., sale 17,717 shares at $380.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that HASTINGS REED is holding 0 shares at $6,736,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NFLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.82 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netflix Inc. stands at +14.21. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.78. Equity return is now at value 20.26, with 8.74 for asset returns.

Based on Netflix Inc. (NFLX), the company’s capital structure generated 81.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.90. Total debt to assets is 34.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.