Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NIR is -0.01.

The public float for NIR is 15.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. On October 16, 2023, NIR’s average trading volume was 2.71M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

NIR) stock’s latest price update

Near Intelligence Inc (NASDAQ: NIR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.47 in relation to its previous close of 0.17. However, the company has experienced a 11.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-06 that Near Intelligence (NASDAQ: NIR ) stock is sliding lower on Friday after the cloud-based data intelligence company released a supplement to a prospective offering. That supplement provides several updates that the company’s investors need to know about.

NIR’s Market Performance

Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) has experienced a 11.11% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -50.00% drop in the past month, and a -88.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.53% for NIR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.54% for NIR’s stock, with a -95.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NIR Trading at -52.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.88%, as shares sank -47.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIR rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2368. In addition, Near Intelligence Inc saw -98.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NIR starting from Petralia Kathryn, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Aug 18. After this action, Petralia Kathryn now owns 60,000 shares of Near Intelligence Inc, valued at $6,600 using the latest closing price.

Petralia Kathryn, the Director of Near Intelligence Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Petralia Kathryn is holding 45,000 shares at $7,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NIR

Equity return is now at value -44.05, with -21.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Near Intelligence Inc (NIR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.