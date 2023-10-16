Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by analysts is $51.25, which is -$8.25 below the current market price. The public float for MOD is 50.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.82% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of MOD was 685.33K shares.

MOD) stock’s latest price update

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: MOD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.61 in relation to its previous close of 49.62. However, the company has experienced a -7.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-06 that Welcome to another installment of our monthly Rare Buy article where we highlight September investment picks you may have missed. As you know some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today’s market environment. Featured in this series are investment ideas published in the last month from analysts who have made ONLY 1 Buy/Strong Buy stock recommendation in the past three months.

MOD’s Market Performance

MOD’s stock has fallen by -7.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.77% and a quarterly rise of 20.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.05% for Modine Manufacturing Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.73% for MOD’s stock, with a 46.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOD stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MOD by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MOD in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $40 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOD Trading at -1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOD fell by -7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +123.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.10. In addition, Modine Manufacturing Co. saw 125.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOD starting from WILLIAMS MARSHA C, who sale 17,286 shares at the price of $44.63 back on Aug 15. After this action, WILLIAMS MARSHA C now owns 172,074 shares of Modine Manufacturing Co., valued at $771,421 using the latest closing price.

Lucareli Michael B, the EVP, CFO of Modine Manufacturing Co., sale 37,746 shares at $45.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Lucareli Michael B is holding 293,012 shares at $1,734,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+17.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Modine Manufacturing Co. stands at +6.66. The total capital return value is set at 16.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.90. Equity return is now at value 34.04, with 12.11 for asset returns.

Based on Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD), the company’s capital structure generated 69.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.09. Total debt to assets is 26.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.