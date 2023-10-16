MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (YGMZ) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, YGMZ stock has gone up by 4.65%, with a monthly decline of -8.16% and a quarterly plunge of -48.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.10% for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.07% for YGMZ’s stock, with a -54.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: YGMZ) is above average at 5.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for YGMZ is 13.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of YGMZ on October 16, 2023 was 37.02K shares.

YGMZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: YGMZ) has increased by 6.86 when compared to last closing price of 0.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2021-12-29 that These penny stocks are on the move, early and here’s why. The post Hot Penny Stocks To Watch Before Today’s Opening Bell appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

YGMZ Trading at -16.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YGMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.50%, as shares sank -7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YGMZ rose by +4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4433. In addition, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd saw -46.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YGMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.52 for the present operating margin

+8.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd stands at +1.66. The total capital return value is set at 5.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.07. Equity return is now at value 4.15, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (YGMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 26.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.70. Total debt to assets is 11.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.80 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (YGMZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.