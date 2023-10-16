Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has plunged by -0.77 when compared to previous closing price of 69.75, but the company has seen a -1.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-10-15 that TipRanks’ analyst ranking service pinpoints Wall Street’s best-performing stocks, including Amazon and Meta.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MU is 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for MU is $80.72, which is $9.34 above the current price. The public float for MU is 1.09B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MU on October 16, 2023 was 13.42M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

The stock of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has seen a -1.07% decrease in the past week, with a -3.59% drop in the past month, and a 6.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for MU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.53% for MU stock, with a simple moving average of 9.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MU Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.81. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 38.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from MEHROTRA SANJAY, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $69.54 back on Oct 10. After this action, MEHROTRA SANJAY now owns 582,862 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $486,774 using the latest closing price.

MEHROTRA SANJAY, the CEO and President of Micron Technology Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $68.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that MEHROTRA SANJAY is holding 582,862 shares at $477,326 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.07 for the present operating margin

-9.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at -37.51. Equity return is now at value -12.41, with -8.94 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.