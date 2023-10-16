Marqeta Inc’s (MQ) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Marqeta Inc (MQ) has gone down by -0.17% for the week, with a -10.56% drop in the past month and a 10.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.45% for MQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.20% for MQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.72% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marqeta Inc (MQ) is $6.71, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for MQ is 374.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MQ on October 16, 2023 was 4.81M shares.

MQ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ) has jumped by 2.31 compared to previous close of 5.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-12 that Block Inc. shares could more than double from here, according to Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal, as investors seem to be overlooking some potential positive catalysts.

Analysts’ Opinion of MQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MQ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MQ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MQ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MQ Trading at -2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MQ rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, Marqeta Inc saw -5.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MQ starting from SULLIVAN GODFREY, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $5.88 back on Aug 15. After this action, SULLIVAN GODFREY now owns 200,000 shares of Marqeta Inc, valued at $1,176,000 using the latest closing price.

Linville Judson C, the Director of Marqeta Inc, purchase 34,000 shares at $5.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Linville Judson C is holding 78,650 shares at $199,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.85 for the present operating margin

-13.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marqeta Inc stands at -24.70. The total capital return value is set at -13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05. Equity return is now at value -14.25, with -11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Marqeta Inc (MQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.84. Total debt to assets is 0.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Marqeta Inc (MQ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.