Manchester United Plc.’s (MANU) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, MANU stock has gone down by -4.69%, with a monthly decline of -5.84% and a quarterly plunge of -23.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.08% for Manchester United Plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.11% for MANU’s stock, with a -16.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.71. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Manchester United Plc. (MANU) by analysts is $17.56, which is $7.81 above the current market price. The public float for MANU is 49.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.06% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of MANU was 1.20M shares.

MANU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Manchester United Plc. (NYSE: MANU) has dropped by -10.04 compared to previous close of 19.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-16 that Jim Ratcliffe, the founder of Ineos and one of Britain’s richest businessmen is set to buy Manchester United. Yet, the 70-year Mancunian billionaire is only grabbing 25% of the club, leaving the Glazer family at the helm, despite having come under some criticism over the years for how they’ve run the United.

MANU Trading at -14.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -8.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU fell by -5.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.27. In addition, Manchester United Plc. saw -22.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.45 for the present operating margin

-14.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manchester United Plc. stands at -19.81. The total capital return value is set at -11.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.82. Equity return is now at value -58.56, with -6.97 for asset returns.

Based on Manchester United Plc. (MANU), the company’s capital structure generated 497.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.27. Total debt to assets is 49.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 418.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Manchester United Plc. (MANU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.