LogicMark Inc (LGMK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LogicMark Inc (LGMK) is $70.00, which is $0.29 above the current market price. The public float for LGMK is 1.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LGMK on October 16, 2023 was 83.21K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

LGMK) stock’s latest price update

LogicMark Inc (NASDAQ: LGMK)’s stock price has plunge by -12.31relation to previous closing price of 1.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.58% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-05-31 that LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LogicMark, Inc. (Nasdaq: LGMK), creator of the most innovative personal safety and security technology designed for the care economy, announced today that its CEO, Chia-Lin Simmons, has been invited to present at the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference Part II, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Thursday, June 1st, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

LGMK’s Market Performance

LogicMark Inc (LGMK) has experienced a -0.58% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.39% drop in the past month, and a -42.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.00% for LGMK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.34% for LGMK’s stock, with a -49.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LGMK Trading at -16.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.06%, as shares sank -20.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGMK fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7840. In addition, LogicMark Inc saw -80.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.82 for the present operating margin

+41.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for LogicMark Inc stands at -58.11. The total capital return value is set at -25.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.90. Equity return is now at value -34.18, with -31.84 for asset returns.

Based on LogicMark Inc (LGMK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.83. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, LogicMark Inc (LGMK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.