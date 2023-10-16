Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has gone up by 3.45% for the week, with a -10.34% drop in the past month and a -17.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.28% for KIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.46% for KIM’s stock, with a -12.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is $21.94, which is $8.42 above the current market price. The public float for KIM is 606.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KIM on October 16, 2023 was 4.70M shares.

KIM) stock’s latest price update

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM)’s stock price has dropped by -0.81 in relation to previous closing price of 17.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-08 that Kimco’s acquisition of RPT Realty is seen as a good deal, with the purchase of high-quality assets at discounted prices expected to create shareholder value. The retail real estate market has seen increased tenant demand and limited new supply, leading to higher occupancy and rent levels. The demand for shopping center space has been strong, with retailers right-sizing their store footprint, the emergence of digitally native brands, and increased consumer spending driving leasing activity.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KIM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KIM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KIM Trading at -7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares sank -9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.43. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw -19.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from LOURENSO FRANK, who sale 9,630 shares at the price of $20.70 back on Feb 28. After this action, LOURENSO FRANK now owns 212,424 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $199,351 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.12 for the present operating margin

+40.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimco Realty Corporation stands at +7.17. The total capital return value is set at 3.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.73. Equity return is now at value 4.13, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), the company’s capital structure generated 79.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.41. Total debt to assets is 42.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.