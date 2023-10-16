Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) is 24.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KDP is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) is $37.41, which is $10.65 above the current market price. The public float for KDP is 991.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On October 16, 2023, KDP’s average trading volume was 8.87M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

KDP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) has jumped by 0.75 compared to previous close of 27.90. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that Investors looking for stocks in the Beverages – Soft drinks sector might want to consider either Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) or Dutch Bros (BROS). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

KDP’s Market Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) has seen a -6.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -16.51% decline in the past month and a -11.07% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for KDP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.96% for KDP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -16.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $42 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KDP Trading at -14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -15.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP fell by -6.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.31. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc saw -21.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Archambault Matthew Andrew, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $33.61 back on Sep 15. After this action, Archambault Matthew Andrew now owns 16,800 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, valued at $1,344,400 using the latest closing price.

Rotem-Wildeman Karin, the Chief R&D Officer of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, purchase 5,884 shares at $34.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Rotem-Wildeman Karin is holding 62,398 shares at $200,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Equity return is now at value 6.33, with 3.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.