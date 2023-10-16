Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has seen a -3.86% decrease in the past week, with a -10.37% drop in the past month, and a -38.96% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.51% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.81% for JOBY stock, with a simple moving average of 7.34% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JOBY is 2.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for JOBY is $8.60, which is $1.95 above the current price. The public float for JOBY is 376.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JOBY on October 16, 2023 was 6.31M shares.

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) has surged by 0.81 when compared to previous closing price of 6.17, but the company has seen a -3.86% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-13 that Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is on the cusp of transforming urban transportation, with the industry’s value projected to surge from $220 million in 2022 to an estimated $1.5 trillion over the next two decades. This signals an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 55%.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at -11.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.38. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc saw 85.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Field Matthew, who sale 11,507 shares at the price of $6.18 back on Oct 04. After this action, Field Matthew now owns 224,978 shares of Joby Aviation Inc, valued at $71,113 using the latest closing price.

Papadopoulos Didier, the Head of Aircraft OEM of Joby Aviation Inc, sale 2,986 shares at $6.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Papadopoulos Didier is holding 7,466 shares at $18,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -47.17, with -39.21 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.