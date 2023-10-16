JanOne Inc (JAN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

JanOne Inc (NASDAQ: JAN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -12.06 in relation to its previous close of 0.41. However, the company has experienced a -7.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Amol Soin will explain innovative approaches to pain management and JanOne’s development of non-addicting treatments for pain LAS VEGAS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JanOne (Nasdaq: JAN), the biopharmaceutical company focused on developing non-addicting painkillers and novel treatments for the causes of pain, will participate in investor sessions at the Dawson James Securities 8th Annual Investment Conference in Jupiter, Florida.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JanOne Inc (JAN) is $20.00, The public float for JAN is 3.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JAN on October 16, 2023 was 237.60K shares.

JAN’s Market Performance

The stock of JanOne Inc (JAN) has seen a -7.64% decrease in the past week, with a -13.14% drop in the past month, and a -63.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.73% for JAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.18% for JAN’s stock, with a -66.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JAN Trading at -34.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.14%, as shares sank -16.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAN fell by -7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4113. In addition, JanOne Inc saw -73.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.53 for the present operating margin

+18.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for JanOne Inc stands at +9.06. The total capital return value is set at -30.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 40.58. Equity return is now at value -59.44, with -29.37 for asset returns.

Based on JanOne Inc (JAN), the company’s capital structure generated 74.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.54. Total debt to assets is 26.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JanOne Inc (JAN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.