Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) is $6.00, which is $5.68 above the current market price. The public float for JAGX is 13.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JAGX on October 16, 2023 was 2.71M shares.

JAGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) has decreased by -9.60 when compared to last closing price of 0.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a 30.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-10-12 that Top line results expected in the coming weeks for company’s phase 3 OnTarget trial of crofelemer for preventative treatment of cancer therapy-related diarrhea Jaguar is supporting investigator-initiated proof-of-concept studies of crofelemer for the rare disease indications of short bowel syndrome and microvillus inclusion disease in the US, EU, and Middle East/North Africa regions, with results expected before the end of 2023 and in 2024 SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2023 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Lisa Conte, the company’s founder, president and CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference, taking place virtually on October 17, 2023, and on October 18, 2023 at the in-person BIO Investor Forum. Participation Instructions for Jaguar Health Presentation at the Lytham Partners Fall 2023 Investor Conference Company Webcast: Jaguar Health’s webcast presentation will be available for viewing at 7:00 AM Eastern on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham9/jagx/2033040.

JAGX’s Market Performance

Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) has seen a 30.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.90% gain in the past month and a -41.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.02% for JAGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.12% for JAGX’s stock, with a -79.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAGX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JAGX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JAGX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on July 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JAGX Trading at -14.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.62%, as shares surge +14.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAGX rose by +30.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2662. In addition, Jaguar Health Inc saw -95.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAGX starting from Wolin Jonathan S., who purchase 317 shares at the price of $0.03 back on Dec 31. After this action, Wolin Jonathan S. now owns 6,983 shares of Jaguar Health Inc, valued at $10 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-287.85 for the present operating margin

+63.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jaguar Health Inc stands at -396.91. The total capital return value is set at -92.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -171.43. Equity return is now at value -1064.36, with -87.11 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.