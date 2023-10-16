International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) by analysts is $2.00, which is $1.6 above the current market price. The public float for THM is 167.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of THM was 65.10K shares.

THM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (AMEX: THM) has jumped by 11.11 compared to previous close of 0.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GuruFocus reported 2021-08-31 that John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio), head of investment firm Paulson & Co., disclosed last week he upped his stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. ( PPTA, Financial) by 4.59%.

THM’s Market Performance

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) has experienced a 13.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.42% rise in the past month, and a -14.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.62% for THM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.36% for THM’s stock, with a -16.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for THM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for THM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on October 05, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

THM Trading at 7.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares surge +3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THM rose by +13.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3599. In addition, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd saw -5.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THM

The total capital return value is set at -5.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.93. Equity return is now at value -5.17, with -5.15 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.