Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS)’s stock price has plunge by -21.94relation to previous closing price of 0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -26.41% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-08 that Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ: INBS ) stock is taking a beating on Wednesday after the company announced a proposed public stock offering. The company announced that offering yesterday, and then released details of the offering early this morning.

, and the 36-month beta value for INBS is at 3.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for INBS is $10.00, which is $12.77 above the current market price. The public float for INBS is 2.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.53% of that float. The average trading volume for INBS on October 16, 2023 was 117.64K shares.

INBS’s Market Performance

The stock of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has seen a -26.41% decrease in the past week, with a -81.61% drop in the past month, and a -89.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.22% for INBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -67.32% for INBS stock, with a simple moving average of -92.90% for the last 200 days.

INBS Trading at -79.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.88%, as shares sank -81.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBS fell by -26.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7962. In addition, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc saw -92.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBS starting from Simeonidis Harry, who purchase 50 shares at the price of $1.85 back on Sep 01. After this action, Simeonidis Harry now owns 4,180 shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, valued at $92 using the latest closing price.

Simeonidis Harry, the CEO of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, purchase 100 shares at $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that Simeonidis Harry is holding 4,130 shares at $192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-729.92 for the present operating margin

-50.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc stands at -845.89. Equity return is now at value -203.99, with -93.64 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.