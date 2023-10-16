Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Integra Resources Corp (AMEX: ITRG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.76. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-05-26 that Integra Resources has underperformed most precious metals mining companies over the last year, which has led to an attractive valuation. However, a re-rating is likely dependent on the sentiment improving drastically for junior development companies.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) is $3.39, which is $2.57 above the current market price. The public float for ITRG is 57.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ITRG on October 16, 2023 was 46.82K shares.

ITRG’s Market Performance

The stock of Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) has seen a 2.17% increase in the past week, with a -7.03% drop in the past month, and a -17.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for ITRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.14% for ITRG’s stock, with a -31.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ITRG Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITRG rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8249. In addition, Integra Resources Corp saw -47.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ITRG

The total capital return value is set at -63.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.20. Equity return is now at value -62.10, with -31.30 for asset returns.

Based on Integra Resources Corp (ITRG), the company’s capital structure generated 52.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.63. Total debt to assets is 18.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.