Inpixon (INPX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Inpixon (INPX) is $586488.00, which is $0.15 above the current market price. The public float for INPX is 67.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INPX on October 16, 2023 was 15.72M shares.

INPX) stock’s latest price update

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.49 in relation to its previous close of 0.10. However, the company has experienced a -3.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-28 that Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX ) stock is taking off on Thursday despite a lack of news from the indoor intelligence company. There haven’t been any new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today.

INPX’s Market Performance

INPX’s stock has fallen by -3.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.73% and a quarterly drop of -35.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.11% for Inpixon The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.68% for INPX stock, with a simple moving average of -79.84% for the last 200 days.

INPX Trading at -29.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.64%, as shares sank -25.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX fell by -3.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1172. In addition, Inpixon saw -93.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. The total capital return value is set at -48.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.96. Equity return is now at value -93.61, with -69.18 for asset returns.

Based on Inpixon (INPX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.63. Total debt to assets is 25.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -10.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Inpixon (INPX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.