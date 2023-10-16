Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) Stock Observes -39.11% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) has seen a 38.59% increase in the past week, with a 18.54% gain in the past month, and a -4.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.38% for INO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.08% for INO’s stock, with a -39.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for INO is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for INO is $0.50, which is -$0.01 below than the current price. The public float for INO is 263.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.65% of that float. The average trading volume of INO on October 16, 2023 was 3.48M shares.

INO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) has dropped by -3.25 compared to previous close of 0.53. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 38.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-10 that Biotechnology company Inovio saw its shares jump after the US FDA communicated that data from Inovio completed Phase 1/2 trial of INO-3107 for treating Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP) could support the submission of a Biological License Application (BLA) for review under the FDA’s accelerated approval program. Shares of the company gained around 54% on Tuesday in midday New York trading.

INO Trading at 19.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.66%, as shares surge +28.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INO rose by +38.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4092. In addition, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -67.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INO starting from Zoth Lota S., who sale 5,700 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Jun 05. After this action, Zoth Lota S. now owns 52,716 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $3,192 using the latest closing price.

Weiner David B., the Director of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 5,833 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Weiner David B. is holding 910,124 shares at $6,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2672.64 for the present operating margin

+46.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -2726.67. The total capital return value is set at -79.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.09. Equity return is now at value -72.13, with -48.65 for asset returns.

Based on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO), the company’s capital structure generated 14.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.61. Total debt to assets is 9.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -8.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.