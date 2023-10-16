Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, HBAN stock has gone down by -1.68%, with a monthly decline of -8.38% and a quarterly plunge of -12.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.85% for HBAN’s stock, with a -16.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) is $12.08, which is $2.73 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HBAN on October 16, 2023 was 12.85M shares.

HBAN) stock’s latest price update

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.80 compared to its previous closing price of 10.03. However, the company has seen a -1.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBAN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HBAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HBAN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HBAN Trading at -8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN fell by -1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.20. In addition, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. saw -29.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Heller Paul G, who sale 23,817 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Aug 09. After this action, Heller Paul G now owns 505,910 shares of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., valued at $283,215 using the latest closing price.

Houston Helga, the Senior Exec. V. P. of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., sale 12,280 shares at $11.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Houston Helga is holding 594,564 shares at $146,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 13.07, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.