Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUBC is -0.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The public float for HUBC is 42.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On October 16, 2023, HUBC’s average trading volume was 6.65M shares.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
HUBC) stock’s latest price update
Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has plunge by 19.90relation to previous closing price of 0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 85.52% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that Two days ago, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a full-scale attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip. Since then, a full-scale conflict has escalated with many civilian casualties.
HUBC’s Market Performance
Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has seen a 85.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 45.00% gain in the past month and a 3.82% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 60.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.18% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 48.88% for HUBC stock, with a simple moving average of -87.11% for the last 200 days.
HUBC Trading at 16.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.17% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 26.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 60.34%, as shares surge +42.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.88% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC rose by +85.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2987. In addition, Hub Cyber Security Ltd saw -97.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Conclusion
To wrap up, the performance of Hub Cyber Security Ltd (HUBC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.