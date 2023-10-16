Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for GROV is also noteworthy at 0.53.

The public float for GROV is 16.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.09% of that float. The average trading volume of GROV on October 16, 2023 was 236.25K shares.

GROV) stock’s latest price update

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV)’s stock price has plunge by -16.06relation to previous closing price of 1.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -31.65% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-08 that Grove Collaborative posted Q2 FY23 results with a decline in revenue and a net loss, despite cost control efforts. The technical chart of GROV is bearish, indicating a potential breakdown in the stock. Investing in GROV is risky due to its history of losses and volatile results, and profitability has not been achieved yet. A hold rating is assigned.

GROV’s Market Performance

GROV’s stock has fallen by -31.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -45.08% and a quarterly drop of -16.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.25% for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -37.42% for GROV stock, with a simple moving average of -30.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GROV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GROV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for GROV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GROV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $2 based on the research report published on November 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GROV Trading at -40.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.65%, as shares sank -49.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROV fell by -31.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.5095. In addition, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. saw -18.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GROV starting from Clark Christopher, who sale 6,485 shares at the price of $2.69 back on Oct 02. After this action, Clark Christopher now owns 90,435 shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., valued at $17,469 using the latest closing price.

Clark Christopher, the Chief Digital Officer of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., sale 6,485 shares at $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Clark Christopher is holding 96,920 shares at $18,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GROV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.85 for the present operating margin

+48.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. stands at -27.28. The total capital return value is set at -58.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.83. Equity return is now at value -457.35, with -14.93 for asset returns.

Based on Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV), the company’s capital structure generated 305.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.35. Total debt to assets is 46.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.