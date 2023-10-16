Genius Group Ltd (GNS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) has decreased by -13.91 when compared to last closing price of 1.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.81% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-09 that If you’re wondering what’s going on in the stock market today, or trying to find the best penny stocks to buy now, understand that global tensions have heated up over the weekend in the Middle East. This followed an incursion by armed militants into Israeli territory.

while the 36-month beta value is 16.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genius Group Ltd (GNS) is $5.00, The public float for GNS is 16.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GNS on October 16, 2023 was 10.06M shares.

GNS’s Market Performance

The stock of Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has seen a -4.81% decrease in the past week, with a -2.46% drop in the past month, and a 38.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.82% for GNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.17% for GNS stock, with a simple moving average of -42.05% for the last 200 days.

GNS Trading at -7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.55%, as shares sank -1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +204.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9499. In addition, Genius Group Ltd saw 199.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.84 for the present operating margin

+40.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Ltd stands at -302.55. The total capital return value is set at -53.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -362.19.

Based on Genius Group Ltd (GNS), the company’s capital structure generated 245.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.07. Total debt to assets is 23.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.